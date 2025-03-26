Expand / Collapse search
'Rust' trailer shows Alec Baldwin as an outlaw in first footage since on-set shooting

A gun Alec Baldwin was holding discharged on the set of 'Rust,' killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
"Rust" has released its first trailer for the Western film since a gun Alec Baldwin was holding discharged and killed the movie's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, in 2021.

The movie, set in 1880s Wyoming, stars Baldwin as "notorious outlaw" Harland Rust.  The movie shows orphan Lucas McCalister (Patrick Scott McDermott) who "accidentally kills a rancher" and is sentenced to hang for his crimes. 

Baldwin's Harland Rust is the orphan's estranged grandfather who breaks him out of jail and takes him on the run to Mexico, according to a press release obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Rust" actor Alec Baldwin during interview with George Stephanopolous.

"Rust," starring Alec Baldwin, has released its first trailer since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Getty Images)

"As they flee across the unforgiving wilderness, the fugitive pair must outrun the determined U.S. Marshal Wood Helm (Josh Hopkins) and a ruthless bounty hunter named "Preacher" (Travis Fimmel)," the synopsis said.

CONVICTED ‘RUST’ ASSISTANT DIRECTOR TESTIFIES ABOUT TENSE FINAL MOMENTS BEFORE FATAL SET SHOOTING

According to a press release, the original "Rust" producers will not gain financially from the movie. 

Alec Baldwin in "Rust"

Alec Baldwin in a "Rust" scene. (Rust Movie Productions LLC)

"The terms of his settlement were sealed, but it has been confirmed that Hutchins and son Andros will receive profits from the film," the release said.

"Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in New Mexico.

Baldwin has maintained in multiple interviews he did not pull the trigger of the gun. The actor, 65, described the moment the gun was discharged during a TV appearance in December 2021, months after the fatal shooting.

Halyna Hutchins poses for a selfie

Halyna Hutchins died on the set of "Rust" in October 2021. (Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP)

Alec Baldwin appears on video rehearsing with an Old West-style revolver

Alec Baldwin appears on video rehearsing with a revolver before the fatal "Rust" shooting. (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office)

"I let go of the hammer of the gun," Baldwin told ABC's George Stephanopoulos. "And the gun goes off."

The movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

In July, a Santa Fe judge dismissed Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed wears beige jail uniform at sentencing in New Mexico

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed received an 18-month sentence, the maximum for an involuntary manslaughter charge. (New Mexico Courts)

Baldwin cupped his face in his hands and wept as Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the charge cannot be brought against the actor again.

"The state's willful withholding of this information was intentional and deliberate," Sommer said. "If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith, it certainly comes so near to bad faith as to show signs of scorching prejudice.

Alec Baldwin attends his manslaughter trial

Alec Baldwin at his manslaughter trial for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming "Rust." (Reuters/Ramsay de Give/Pool)

"There is no way for the court to right this wrong."

"Rust" is scheduled for release in theaters May 2.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

