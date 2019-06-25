Rosie O'Donnell says there are 'over 100,000' 'concentration camps' in the US

Liberal comedian Rosie O'Donnell appears to back Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., calling detention centers along the southern border "concentration camps," and went even further Monday night by declaring there were "over 100,000" such "concentration camps" in the U.S.

Appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Bravo host Andy Cohen plugged O'Donnell nationwide protest she's helping organize for next month called Lights For Liberty, aimed at ending the detention centers.

“Rosie, you’re going to be doing a vigil called Lights for Liberty, July 12th, demanding an end to the detention camps," Cohen said.

"Yeah, the concentration camps, even though there’s lots of controversy about the word," O'Donnell responded. "But, actually, legitimate scholars who study genocide say, yes, these are, in fact, the criteria for concentration camps, they meet them. There are over 100,000 camps, in nearly every state."

The former daytime talk show host went on to estimate that there were 10,000-13,000 unaccompanied migrant children, enough to "fill Radio City Music Hall twice."

A spokesperson for Rosie O'Donnell did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Last week, Ocasio-Cortez stirred up controversy during an Instagram livestream when she declared that the Trump administration was "running concentration camps" along the southern border. Since then, she's doubled down on the assertion, leading to rebukes from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and some Holocaust survivors.