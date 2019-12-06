Rosie O’Donnell defends law professor over Barron Trump joke: ‘I don’t think she did anything wrong’

Rosie O’Donnell does not think Stanford Law Professor Pamela Karlan owed the First Family an apology after she made a joke about the president’s son at a House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing this week.

O’Donnell, 58, said Karlan’s words were “taken out of context.” Karlan initially received backlash on Wednesday for using Barron Trump’s first name as an example while discussing the Constitution.

Karlan said on Wednesday: “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron."

O'Donnell defended the professor, saying to TMZ: “I don’t think that she did anything wrong. She was trying to say that he’s not a king. You could have a child named Barron but he can’t make him a baron.

“She was trying to say that he’s not a king,” the former "View" co-host added.

O’Donnell then continued to bash President Trump, calling him a “terrible human” and a “cruel man.”

On Thursday, “The View” co-hosts debated over Karlan’s words.

“Maybe they missed this part but she was not speaking about the child,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “She was speaking about his name and how it played into what he could not do. He cannot take a title. She was not being disrespectful or nasty.”

Melania Trump responded on Twitter to Karlan name-dropping her 13-year-old son.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” the first lady wrote.

O’Donnell said to TMZ that the nation is in trouble.

“The democracy itself is at stake. So if this is not impeachable, what is impeachable?”