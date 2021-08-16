Rosanna Arquette slams 'GOP right wing extremists' in Taliban comparison: They 'support destroying democracy'

Rosanna Arquette slammed "GOP right wing extremists" in a recent social media tweet and compared them to the Taliban, say both "support destroying democracy."

The "Desperately Seeking Susan" star didn’t hold back in her criticism on Sunday as the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

"The Taliban extremists are here in America just with a different name," the "Pulp Fiction" actress began in a series of tweets. "The GOP right wing extremists who support destroying democracy are the Terrorists in America and will continue to terrorize America until they are stopped and pay for their crimes against Americans Jan 6 th."

While Arquette maintained that she is "for supporting women and girls all over the world who are suffering under fascist regimes," she issued a warning that the United States could fall victim to such a movement if Americans aren’t careful.

"It’s horrific what is happening in Afghanistan today and many other countries in the world including the USA if we don’t wake up and protect our democracy from evil we are doomed," she continued.

Arquette also tweeted the hashtag, "TalibanTrump," referencing the negotiated deal the former president struck last year.

Added the outspoken performer, "The Jan 6 th terrorist attack on our capitol to overturn the election was the American version of the Taliban taking over," adding, "And Russia’s support was there too wake up."

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on a memorandum in April that explained his decision to move forward with the negotiated deal set forth by the Trump administration.

"When I came to office, I inherited a diplomatic agreement, duly negotiated between the government of the United States and the Taliban, that all U.S. forces would be out of Afghanistan by May 1, 2021, just three months after my inauguration. That’s what we inherited — that commitment," Biden said in a decree.

"It is perhaps not what I would have negotiated myself, but it was an agreement made by the United States government, and that means something," he continued. "So, in keeping with that agreement and with our national interests, the United States will begin our final withdrawal — begin it on May 1 of this year."

Elsewhere he added, "I’m now the fourth United States President to preside over American troop presence in Afghanistan: two Republicans, two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth."

The Associated Press contributed to this report