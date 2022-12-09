Ron Perlman compares acting to having sex: 'It’s very intimate'

Ron Perlman reflected on his upcoming projects during a recent interview when he compared the art of acting to having sex.

The 72-year-old actor sat down with Variety for an interview while visiting Saudi Arabia for the screening of his latest film, "How I Got There," directed and written by Zeyad Alhusaini.

"Acting's a very intimate form of discovery," Perlman said. "It's something that happens in stages. First, you read it, to try to understand the world you're entering into, and your place in that world, then you give your interpretation of it. You're being watched by a filmmaker who has the whole thing in his mind. It's almost like sex."

"You’re performing something, and you’re hoping you’re satisfying. Sometimes somebody will whisper, ‘Go a little bit to the left.’ So it’s very intimate, and it’s very, very personal," he added.

Perlman also spoke about the joy he finds in watching movies at a theater with strangers, noting that people should not enjoy cinematography and other forms of culture from their homes all the time.

"My kids, who only know streaming, don't know what they're missing," he told Variety. "The advent of people not leaving their homes to get their culture is taking away one of the great dimensions of the way we get our culture. You should leave your f---ing house."

"That's basically one of the essential strengths of cinema, to experience our commonality," Perlman concluded.

Perlman is also set to star in director Guillermo del Toro's latest film "Pinocchio" in the role of Podesta, a fascist-authoritarian father.

"It’s a blending of some of the original qualities of the Carlo Collodi novel. Some of the majesty of what Disney captured. But you’re learning so much as you go along. Like every Guillermo del Toro film," he said.