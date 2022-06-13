Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19, Rolling Stones forced to postpone Amsterdam concert: 'deeply sorry'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rolling Stones lead vocalist Mick Jagger announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, forcing the iconic band to postpone at least one of its concerts.

Jagger, 78, made the announcement on social media, writing: "I'm so sorry we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can."

Jagger also thanked fans for their "patience and understanding."

Fans were already arriving at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena when someone came on stage to announce that the show was canceled only about an hour and a half before it was set to start, Variety reported.

The band apologized to fans on Instagram, writing: "The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority."

Jagger tested positive for the virus after "experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium," according to the statement.

The band said the show will be rescheduled for a later date and tickets for the canceled Amsterdam show will be honored at that time.

The band's next scheduled concert is Friday in Bern, Switzerland. So far, no word on if that will go on as planned.