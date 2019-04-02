Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery in NYC this week, reports say

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will undergo surgery Friday in New York City to replace a valve in his heart, according to reports.

Doctors also will insert a stent to prop open at least one of Jagger's arteries, Page Six reported, citing sources close to Jagger.

"The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible,” a rep for the band told Rolling Stone magazine.

ROLLING STONES POSTPONE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR AS MICK JAGGER RECEIVES MEDICAL TREATMENT

"The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.” — Rolling Stones rep

The band announced Saturday that they were postponing their upcoming tour dates in the U.S. and Canada so that Jagger could receive medical treatment.

“Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming U.S./Canada tour dates – we apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly,” the statement read.

ROLLING STONES' TONGUE-OUT LOGO TEASES LIKELY STOPS ON BAND'S NEXT US TOUR

Jagger, 75, tweeted for only the third time this year, apologizing to fans.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone,” he said via Twitter.

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

Dr. Eric H. Awtry, vice chairman of cardiology at Boston Medical Center, told the Boston Herald that inserting a stent can be easily done, allowing a patient to be sent home within 24 hours and back to normal activity in a matter of weeks.

“He may bounce back pretty quickly. He could potentially be back on tour in a couple of weeks,” Awtry said. The reports of him needing a stent suggest "his problems are less severe.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advise ticket holders to hold on to their existing tickets because they will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

On Sunday, Jagger was spotted in Miami Beach with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 32; and two of his children: Georgia May, 27, and Deveraux, 2, Miami's WPLG-TV reported.

Fellow Stones Keith Richards and Ron Wood were also said to be in town.