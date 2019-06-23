Expand / Collapse search
Rock n' roll pioneer Dave Bartholomew dead at 100

Associated Press
Dave Bartholomew, a giant of New Orleans music and a rock n' roll pioneer who with Fats Domino co-wrote and produced such classics as "Ain't That a Shame," ''I'm Walkin,'" and "Let the Four Winds Blow," has died. He was 100 years old.

Bartholomew, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, died Sunday at a hospital in a New Orleans suburb.

His eldest son, Dave Bartholomew Jr., confirmed the news to The Associated Press, saying: "Daddy was 100 years and six months old. It was just that time."

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dave Bartholomew attends "My Lil' Darlin': An HBO Treme All Star Revue" at Tipitina's on January 12, 2013 in New Orleans. Bartholomew died in June 2019 at 100 years old.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dave Bartholomew attends "My Lil' Darlin': An HBO Treme All Star Revue" at Tipitina's on January 12, 2013 in New Orleans. Bartholomew died in June 2019 at 100 years old. (Getty)

A trumpet player since childhood and a bandleader and arranger before World War II, Bartholomew befriended Domino in the late 1940s and collaborated with the singer-piano player on dozens of hits that captured Domino's good-natured appeal, made him one of rock's earliest stars, and New Orleans a center for popular music.