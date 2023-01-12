Robert Downey Jr. transforms into unrecognizable character for upcoming role in 'The Sympathizer'

Robert Downey Jr. appeared unrecognizable on set of the new series "The Sympathizer" for HBO.

Downey Jr., 57, was photographed on the Los Angeles set. The star could be seen wearing a pink collared shirt with a maroon jacket over it. The outfit was paired with navy slacks.

The normally bald "Iron Man" star also sported a receding red hairline and a head of sparse, but curly, hair.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. DETAILS UPCOMING DOCUMENTARY ‘SR.,' HONORING HIS LATE FATHER: ‘I’M STILL WORKING FOR DAD'

Downey Jr. is an executive producer for the series and will play a handful of supporting roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le and Alan Trong also star in the series, the outlet reported.

Downey Jr. went bald for the role because he didn't want to wear a bald cap. The "Sherlock Holmes" actor shared a video of his kids helping him prepare for the role on social media.

"Sorry to interrupt, but I need your help," Downey Jr. said in the video as he interrupted his kids carving pumpkins. "You know how I'm starting this project soon?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Yeah, ‘The Sympathizer?’" one kid responded before the other said, "Yeah, you're playing like five roles or something."

"Right. Well anyway, I don't want to wear a bald cap, so will you guys shave my head?" the actor asked.

The kids worked away, and Downey Jr. showed off the new style in the video.

"Great job guys," he said.

"The things we do for our work… and our kids. #Sympathizer set ready," he wrote in the caption.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP