Robert Davi defends Jon Voight’s Trump support after Albert Brooks compares him to John Wilkes Booth

Robert Davi defended fellow actor Jon Voight and called for civility from the left wing of Hollywood on Monday after comic legend Albert Brooks mocked Voight for supporting President Trump.

“I like Jon Voight as an actor. He might be the greatest actor since John Wilkes Booth,” Brooks Friday tweeted in response to Voight declaring Trump "the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln" in a two-part video message posted on Twitter.

JON VOIGHT DECLARES TRUMP 'GREATEST PRESIDENT SINCE ABRAHAM LINCOLN' IN LATE-NIGHT VIDEO

“Jon Voight is a friend of mine, he is an upstanding human being. He’s full of integrity and love for this nation. He is someone who is courageous, I’ve seen him go out of his way for first responders, the fire department, I have seen him many times rise to the occasion for the military, for our troops,” Davi said in a video he tweeted.

Davi mentioned that Hollywood embraced Voight back when he was a liberal but turned on him since he began leaning to the right.

“To denigrate him and to say that Albert Brooks compared Jon Voight to John Wilkes Booth is an atrocity. John Wilkes Booth was a traitor, he assassinated Abraham Lincoln as we know,” Davi said. “And this is what Albert Brooks, who I respect his talent as a comedian, many of the Hollywood community I respect their talents but not their political ideology. They have a right to believe what they want to believe.”

Davi continued: “In Hollywood right now, where is the elder statesman? Back in the 40s, Ronald Reagan went to a left-wing meeting in Hollywood… and he spoke up and he was shouted down. There was one person that said, ‘let him speak,’ and that was John Garfield. Where is the John Garfield today in the left wing of America’s Hollywood?”

ROBERT DE NIRO'S ANTI-TRUMP TONYS SPEECH SLAMMED AS 'DISGUSTING' BY ACTOR ROBERT DAVI

The outspoken Davi said “the continued beratement” of Trump and his supporters is typically from members of Hollywood’s elite and needs to end.

“They live in a different society then the John Doe that’s in America somewhere, in Arkansas or the coal mines of Pennsylvania or Ohio. There are differences of opinion,” Davi said.

Last year Davi had a few choice words for fellow actor Robert De Niro when he "Raging Bull" star launched a profanity-laced tirade about Trump at the Tony awards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was disgusting. He shouldn’t have done it. It’s art, art unites people, it doesn’t separate people," Davi told TMZ. "No matter how you feel about a president … or a candidate … you know, this is still America, and we should at least have respect and a certain decorum."

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.