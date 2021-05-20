Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Riverdale' star KJ Apa reveals he's expecting first child with Clara Berry

The 'Riverdale' actor announced the pregnancy news on Instagram

By Alex Heigl | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 20Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

River-dad.

"Riverdale" star KJ Apa is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, model Clara Berry, the couple announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Apa, 23, posted a picture of the two comfortably couch-bound with Berry’s top rolled up over her pregnant belly, while Berry, 27, confirmed things with a post on her own Instagram page, with Apa tagged directly over her baby bump.

'RIVERDALE' STAR LILI REINHART REVEALS AN IMPOSTER HAS BEEN POSING AS HER IN INTERVIEWS

KJ Apa revealed he's expecting his first child with Clara Berry.

KJ Apa revealed he's expecting his first child with Clara Berry. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

For those unable to pick up on context clues, Apa commented, "she’s pregnant btw," to which Berry responded, "We are."

Apa’s "Riverdale" co-star Lili Reinhart was among those sending congratulations, expressing them via heart emojis.

Apa confirmed he was dating Berry in February 2020. This is, barring any Schwarzenegger-esque secret families, the first child for either of them.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The pregnancy announcement is considerably better news for Apa than the last time he appeared on Page Six, in the summer of 2020, when he was posting about getting shards of metal in his eye and splitting his head open while filming the critically-drubbed Michael Bay COVID "thriller" "Songbird," which was released in December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s hoping fatherhood won’t be as rough as filming — or watching — "Songbird."

On Our Radar