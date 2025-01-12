Priscilla Presley wishes she ‘could hold’ Lisa Marie Presley again 2 years after her death

Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough remembered Lisa Marie Presley on the two-year anniversary of her death.

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla, died on Jan. 12, 2023, due to a small bowel obstruction, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office. She was 54.

Presley shared an image of Lisa Marie on Instagram with "You Were Always on My Mind" playing in the background, a song originally made famous by the "King of Rock and Roll" in 1972.

"I miss you more than words can say," Priscilla wrote online. "I wish I could hold you, talk to you, see your smile just one more time.

"I wish you could see how much you are still loved, how deeply you are missed by all of us who carry you in our hearts."

Lisa Marie's daughter, actress Riley Keough, shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with her late mom and included a heart emoji toward the bottom.

Lisa Marie, a singer-songwriter, had a half brother, Navarone Garibaldi, from Priscilla's 20-year relationship with Marco Garibaldi.

"Can’t believe it’s been 2 years. Sending love and thinking of you today," Garibaldi wrote on Instagram. "People seem to love to judge or have an opinion on our relationship but I do truly miss the good times we had. When things were harmonious things were great.

"It unfortunate that I even have to bring up the unharmonious times… but ya know somebody’s gonna say something negative (and probably still will anyway) about something I said one time … but anyway. I love you and miss you sis. Much love."

In addition to Riley, Lisa Marie is survived by twins Harper and Finley, who she co-parented with their father, Michael Lockwood. Lisa Marie and Michael were married for 11 years before their divorce was finalized in 2021.

An autopsy showed the singer experienced a small bowel obstruction, leading to her death in 2023. The obstruction was a common complication from a bariatric surgery procedure Lisa Marie had undergone.

The report noted she had been complaining of stomach pain earlier in the day.

Lisa Marie was buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, and her famous father at Graceland, the family estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

When Lisa Marie was 9 years old, her father died of a heart attack linked to his drug use at his Graceland mansion in 1977.

