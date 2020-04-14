Ricky Gervais bashes rich celebrities complaining about coronavirus quarantine: 'I just don’t want to hear it'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ricky Gervais has some choice words for rich celebrities who are complaining about being under coronavirus quarantine in multimillion-dollar mansions.

The 58-year-old comedian took notice of stars that have been reacting negatively to being in isolation in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Ellen DeGeneres returned to do her talk show from home where she caught backlash for joking that being in quarantine is like a prison. Meanwhile, Sam Smith and Kelly Ripa got emotional during video interviews while talking about the struggles of staying at home.

In a new interview with The Sun, Gervais pulled no punches in lambasting the affluent celebrities for struggling under the new conditions.

“After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters,” he explained. “These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

After his seemingly angry rant, the comedian pivoted to a lighter tone, noting that he’s doing fine under quarantine given that he was always more of an introvert.

“I didn’t go out much anyway, and there’s always too much booze in the house. It’s always been the 6 p.m. watershed for as long as I remember. Obviously, I am looking at the watch,” he joked.

Gervais explained that, despite the fame, success and money he’s earned today, he remembers the humble beginnings that he came from, noting that he “had no money growing up, I didn’t have any until I was 40."

He was especially grateful for his hardworking mother, who he says made sure his family wanted for nothing, except cash.

“Men worked hard, but women worked miracles,” he told the outlet. “Because when my dad finished his work that was his own time. But my mum didn’t stop working, women didn’t stop working. Carers didn’t stop working, all the women in my family were carers in some respect.”

This is hardly the first time that Gervais has used his platform as a celebrity to tear into fellow actors and actresses. In January he hosted the Golden Globes for the fifth time and made no bones about criticizing the Hollywood elite at the event. He even called out the many stars in the room for their relationship to large corporations like Apple, Amazon and Disney.

"Apple roared into the TV game with 'The Morning Show,' a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing made by a company that runs sweatshops in China," he said at the time. "So you say you’re 'woke', but the companies you work for, Apple, Amazon, Disney... If ISIS had a streaming service you would be calling your agents."

