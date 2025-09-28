Richard Sterban of Oak Ridge Boys reveals pancreatic cancer diagnosis, hopes to return to touring

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys shared a devastating health update with his fans.

The 82-year-old musician took to his band's website on Thursday, Sept. 25, to announce that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"In March of this year, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Sterban said. "But I am under the care of the best cancer doctors in the country and, with the help of the Good Lord above, I believe I will be able to get through this."

He continued: "I want to thank everyone, especially the fans, for your concern, and I would appreciate your continued prayers. Most days I’m feeling very good, and I hope to be back out on the road in several months."

Sterban has been a member of The Oak Ridge boys for over 50 years, having joined the quartet in 1972. He last appeared on stage with the band during their performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May, with Aaron McCune and Tim Duncan filling in for him lately during the band's tour.

His announcement comes one year after late band member, Joe Bonsall, died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) complications. Bonsall had announced in January 2024 that he would no longer be touring because his diagnosis had gotten "to a point that walking is impossible."

"It has been a great 50 years and I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys band crew and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all," he wrote at the time. "I will never forget and for those of you who have been constantly holding me up in prayer I thank you and ask for you to keep on praying," he added.

The popular country and gospel music band was originally founded in 1943, and was originally known as The Oak Ridge Quartet. Throughout the years, the band has had many members.

At the height of the band's popularity, the band consisted of baritone William Lee Golden , tenor Bonsall, bass Richard Sterban and Duane Allen, the lead vocalist.

Allen spoke to Fox News in January 2021 about his relationship with Golden, Bonsall and Sterban, saying "I think the four of us have grown closer than we've ever been in our whole career."

"We've all just matured into good friends. We've always been close. We've always been good friends. But when you're younger and when things are exploding all around you and your career is exploding in the public, then little grievances that we might have one toward the other, they all explode, too," Allen said.

He continued: "We've been through that period of time and we lived through it and we realized that the things that we love about each other and the things that we've accomplished with each other are so much more important than the little things that might pull us apart."