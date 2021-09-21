Richard Buckley, Tom Ford's husband and fashion editor, dead at 72

Richard Buckley, longtime fashion editor and the husband of designer Tom Ford, has died. He was 72 years old.

"It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley," Ford’s reps said in a statement to People magazine.

"Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night [Sunday] with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a long illness," the statement explained.

Ford, 60, met Buckley in 1986 at a fashion show and the two married in 2014. They welcomed their son, Alexander John "Jack" Buckley Ford, in September 2012 via surrogate.

The "Nocturnal Animals" director told the magazine back in 2016 that it was "literally love at first sight" when he saw Buckley. "Our eyes locked and within a month we were living together. We have been together ever since," he recalled.

Buckley was best known for being the editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International. He also helmed Mirabella magazine and was a contributing editor at Italian Vogue.

He was born in New York but grew up in France and Germany. He also lived in England and Italy.

The fashion world reacted to Buckley's death on social in a number of emotional tributes. Fashion designer Stella McCartney wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"What a gentle man; grace and charm filled the room when he was in it," she said. "He was so loved, so respected and so madly and passionately dedicated to you, Tom and Jack, that his life was fully complete."

In the comments section actress Naomi Watts and supermodel Helena Christensen sent their love Buckley's family.

"Such a loss. Sending love," Watts wrote.

"He was such a beautiful spirit," said Christensen.

Fashion stylist/designer Rachel Zoe penned, "We have lost such a beautiful and special soul, a gentleman of the greatest kind , Richard Buckley. To know him was an honor, to have had deep meaningful conversations with Richard was a gift I will hold tight forever. He was brilliant, witty and unapologetically honest, but most extraordinary was his true love and dedication to Tom and his son Jack. I will miss you so very much Richard. May you Rest In Peace and with the angels friend."