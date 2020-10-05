‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice slammed for ignoring face masks at daughter’s 16th birthday

Teresa Giudice was slammed by fans on Sunday after she posted pictures and videos from her daughter Gabriella’s 16th birthday party.

Guests to the party didn’t wear face masks and didn’t adhere to social distancing recommendations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted to Giudice’s Instagram Story, over a dozen family and friends crowded the 16-year-old as they sang “Happy Birthday.”

TERESA AND JOE GIUDICE FINALIZE THEIR DIVORCE AFTER 20 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 48, also posted a now-deleted video on Sunday of the Sweet 16 party at the Dream Downtown hotel in New York City, per Us Weekly.

“I’m so lucky to be your mom…Happy Sweet 16th Birthday beautiful!” the Bravo star captioned the post. “Happy Sweet 16 my beautiful Gabriella! You looked so absolutely beautiful last night celebrating & I’m in awe of you everyday. You are so smart, kind, funny & dedicated to school and soccer, I can’t wait to see the great things you do in the future!”

Per the outlet, only the server had on a face mask.

Fans were quick to call Giudice out for the crowded party.

‘RHONJ’ STAR TERESA GIUDICE’S DAUGHTER, GIA, OPENS UP ABOUT GETTING A NOSE JOB: ‘NEVER BEEN HAPPIER’

“Curious to see how many COVID cases will come from this since you obviously didn’t require masks or social distancing,” one person commented.

Another said, “How this whole family hasn’t gotten covid I’ll never know.”

On Twitter, one person said, ‘Yep. And they are filming HW now I think...so are these kids gonna maybe get #sick for a #RealityTV show? @Andy #RHONJ When is enough...enough? #badbehavior.”

TERESA GIUDICE TALKS BEING A SINGLE PARENT, 'EMOTIONAL' TRIP SEEING JOE IN ITALY

Giudice is a mother to three other daughters — Gia, 19, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

“You’d think someone who knows the pain of being separated from parents and losing precious time with them would empathize with millions of families impacted by the pandemic and be more responsible and less selfish,” another person said.

They were presumably referring to Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, who was deported to Italy last year after serving time in jail for tax evasion and fraud.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In New York State, face masks are required for people over the age of 2 when in public places. It is also “strongly” recommended that “you wear a face covering as much as possible when in a shared indoor space outside your home, such as places of worship and offices, even if you can maintain 6 feet of distance from others.”

The “RHONJ” star didn’t address the backlash and deleted her initial post.