Reese Witherspoon on if she’d ever run for office: ‘Our standards have become pretty low’

Reese Witherspoon played a lawyer in her “Legally Blonde” films and has since added the title of studio executive to her illustrious resume, but the actress isn’t ruling out a potential run for office in the future.

Witherspoon, 44, made the revelation on Monday’s episode of the “SmartLess” podcast alongside Jason Bateman who admitted to the “Big Little Lies” star, “I think you’d get a lot of the vote,” per People.

The Oscar-winning actress quipped to co-hosts Will Arnett and Sean Hayes that “our standards have become pretty low in this country” and when the trio egged Witherspoon on that she could one day find herself filling a Senate seat, she didn’t exactly close the door own the idea.

"I wouldn't say never, because I don't know where I'm going to be when I'm, you know, 65," the mother of three responded judiciously.

REESE WITHERSPOON TWEETS ABOUT BEING MISTAKEN FOR CARRIE UNDERWOOD

"I think we need better representation and balance,” she added.

"Women are 50% of the population, but we're not 50% of the representation in government, which is bizarre, particularly when they're adjudicating over our bodies."

REESE WITHERSPOON SHARES SAD 2020 MEME, GOES VIRAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Witherspoon has been at the forefront of women inclusion and empowerment thanks to her production company, Hello Sunshine, which focuses on creating content that not only speaks to women but is helmed by talented women throughout its catalog.

"Women have a different relationship to power," Witherspoon said of her AT&T WarnerMedia-backed company.

"It's interesting how no one needs to be the number one," she said. "We sort of pass the baton almost. It's always kind of deferring power or sharing responsibility. So it's almost this power balance and that there's no one person sort of dictating or mandating exactly what's going to happen. It's collective ideas. And it works really well."

Witherspoon continues to garner the support of women across the landscape for her iconic role as Elle Woods in the cult comedy.

REESE WITHERSPOON SHARES HILARIOUS MOMENTS OF SON, 7, DOING VIRTUAL LEARNING: ‘GOING GREAT’

On Wednesday, country star Kelsea Ballerini showcased her Halloween costume to her followers on TikTok as she dressed up as Witherspoon’s character to much fanfare.

“Works every time honey!! 💕” Witherspoon responded to Ballerini on Twitter.

The film was also made into a Broadway musical in 2007.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was announced this week that the third installment of the franchise "Legally Blonde 3" – originally scheduled to be released this upcoming February – will be delayed until May 20, 2022.