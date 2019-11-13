Reba McEntire changes 3 times during one CMA performance

Reba McEntire still has it.

The iconic country singer, who served as a co-host of the CMAs along with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton, took to the stage Wednesday night to perform her hit "Fancy," and she surprised the audience with three separate outfit changes during the performance.

When the song began, McEntire, 64, was wearing a silky purple robe with white feathered cuffs, but moments later she shed the robe to reveal a stunning bright red dress.

She didn't stop there.

Minutes later, McEntire untied her dress and let it hit the floor, revealing a sparkling red jumpsuit with gold chain adornments.

The Grand Ole Opry -- a prestigious country music venue -- couldn't help but tweet about the star's multiple wardrobe changes.

The tweet featured four photos of McEntire in her various outfits and read: "Fancy was her name, that's for sure!"

"Omg #reba you are a true legend!" one fan tweeted.

"Yes, mom, I did just whoop loudly when Reba stripped a layer and strutted forward in red," joked another.