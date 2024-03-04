Reality star files revenge porn lawsuit over cheating scandal

"Vanderpump Rules" star Rachel Leviss accused former co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of recording and distributing sexually explicit videos of her.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles, Leviss accused Sandoval of recording their private communications, and believes some of the unlawfully obtained recordings "depict her in a state of undress and engaged in sex acts," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Nearly one year ago, Leviss was at the center of what is now dubbed "Scandoval" when it was revealed that Leviss, 29, and Sandoval, 40, had been having an affair while he was in a long-term relationship with his now ex-girlfriend Madix, 38.

‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ AFFAIR: 7 TIMES CHEATING SCANDALS ROCKED REALITY TV

Their affair came to light when Sandoval dropped his phone while performing with his band at his Tom Tom bar in West Hollywood on March 1. An attendee allegedly handed the phone over to Madix, who "searched it and found sexually explicit videos of Leviss" on his device.

Leviss claimed in the suit that the videos were "recorded by Sandoval without her knowledge or consent in or around February 2023."

‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ LALA KENT SAYS LOOKS, INTELLIGENCE WERE LOW PRIORITY WHEN CHOOSING SPERM DONOR FOR 2ND BABY

"Leviss has every reason to assume there are additional illicit videos and/or photographs of her that she has not yet seen," the documents stated.

"Madix has obtained at least two illicit videos of Leviss and distributed them and/or showed them to others without Leviss' knowledge or consent."

Following a taping of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Leviss and cast member Scheana Shay were at a bar when Leviss received a text from Madix which stated, "you are DEAD TO ME," according to the docs.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Included with the message were the two videos of Leviss that Madix had purportedly discovered on Sandoval's phone," the lawsuit stated. "Leviss experienced a swirl of emotions in response, including shock and fear." Shortly after the message came through, she described how Shay "violently assaulted Leviss, shoving her aggressively into brick wall, punching her in the face, and throwing her phone into the street."

Leviss requested a temporary restraining order against Shay, which was later dismissed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Days after news of the affair went public, Leviss confronted Sandoval for "secretly recording pornographic videos of her and storing them unprotected on his phone," according to the lawsuit.

"Sandoval was clearly rattled. After filming ended, an erratic and unsettled Sandoval refused to leave Leviss’s apartment in spite of her requests. Leviss was forced to have her sister and brother-in-law pick her up and drive her to their home."

She checked herself into a mental health facility days later.

"Lost in the mix was that Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal," the lawsuit stated.

Leviss was also "subjected to a gag order prohibiting her from discussing Sandoval’s gross invasion of her privacy," which prevented her from publicly defending herself in a move implemented by Bravo and Evolution Media, according to the complaint.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, and also requested the defendants destroy the alleged videos.

Representatives for Sandoval and Madix did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.