'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah slams co-star Meredith Marks over theft accusations

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah defended herself after her co-star Meredith Marks accused one of Shah's employees of stealing a handbag from her Utah store.

Shah said during an after-show on Sunday, "If that's the truth, b--ch, call the police. Call 9-1-1. If someone stole from you, call 9-1-1. Or, if you think [it's] someone on my team, why wouldn't you call me?"

"Why wouldn't you call me? Because it's bulls---t. We literally were in there to support your little 200-square-foot swap meet," she added.

On the most recent episode of "RHOSLC" Marks, 49, alleged that Shah and her assistants were shopping in her Park City boutique store. After they spent "a few hundred dollars" at the store, Marks said her manager told her a clutch was missing.

Marks said she told the manager to ask Shah if she had mistakenly taken the clutch. The next day, Shah's assistant returned the clutch. Security footage in the episode showed the person in question leaving with the clutch and then returning it.

"Jen did not walk out with a bag," Marks said during her confessional. "But what really didn’t sit well with me is she kept someone who she knew did take something out of my store in her employment. That’s not my friend."

Shah's assistant, Murilo Bueno, who was the person shown in the footage reacted to the episode on social media.

"I'd like to address a false accusation made last night by one of the cast members of RHOSLC. The footage she brought up is twisted and chopped," he alleged.

"This woman is trying to reach from all sides like her life depends on it for a TV show, while having skeletons in her closet. Deflect the attention elsewhere so no one sees the reality of their own lives. I would never steal for myself or for anyone," Bueno continued.

"I was raised to be honest, humble, hard worker and to love and respect the people that love me back," he continued. "I would never disrespect Jen by stealing from one of her friends, she was there to support her store. Why would I want to steal anything?"

Bueno concluded, "I have always been very careful with my actions and would never jeopardize my well being by stealing anything. But maybe that's it, she's already made it clear she's embarrassed of homosexuality, I'm brown and I know a Karen lives within that one."

Shah is currently facing a mountain of legal woes. She and her other assistant, Stewart, were arrested in March 2021 for alleged fraud and money laundering. Shah pleaded not guilty to all charges and her trial begins next year.

On Instagram, Shah thanked her followers for their support.

"Y’all see who these ladies really are," she wrote. "They have zero compassion for me and my family. It takes an evil person to take delight in what we’re going through. I’m [100%] innocent and I hope the ladies each learn a valuable lesson from this & stop judging others."