Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Real Housewives
Published

'Real Housewives' star's daughter hit by a car, rushed to hospital

The Sun
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 19Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Dec. 19 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

"Real Housewives of Cheshire" star Dawn Ward has revealed her 12-year-old daughter Charlie was rushed to hospital following a car crash.

The 45-year-old took to Twitter to update followers after the teen was hit by a car on Wednesday.

Charlie was treated for a fractured skull at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

THE MOST SHOCKING REALITY TV MOMENTS OF 2019

Dawn wrote: "For everyone asking my Daughter Charlie was hit by a car yesterday she has a fractured skull and shoulder very bruised but stable thank you for all your messages @RMCH_Ward78 have been amazing."

Fans rushed to comment on the post.

One said: "Oh my God, love for your family at this time and young Charle xxx."

Another added: "My God Dawn, I'm so sorry this has happened. Every parents worst nightmare. Saying a wee prayer Charlie has a good recovery. Hope you're all OK too. X."

Dawn has four daughters with husband Ashley Ward, a retired footballer.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STARS TERESA GIUDICE, JOE GIUDICE SEPARATE AFTER 20 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Earlier this year, the star was forced to deny she was a "bully" after an explosive foul-mouthed row with her ITVbe castmates in Dubai.

Tensions boiled after Dawn's co-stars Seema Malhotra and Perla Navia turned up to dinner an hour-and-a-half late and she refused to let it lie.

She said: "Obviously, last week was a little bit heated.

"All the housewives are strong ladies and when you get a group of ladies together, we are clearly going to have rows, just like every other friendship group do...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think people are a bit alarmed, which is fine but it’s my way of dealing with it."

The wag and businesswoman lives in an estimated $19 million mansion with her ex-soccer player husband.

This story originally appeared on The Sun