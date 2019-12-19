'Real Housewives' star's daughter hit by a car, rushed to hospital

"Real Housewives of Cheshire" star Dawn Ward has revealed her 12-year-old daughter Charlie was rushed to hospital following a car crash.

The 45-year-old took to Twitter to update followers after the teen was hit by a car on Wednesday.

Charlie was treated for a fractured skull at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

THE MOST SHOCKING REALITY TV MOMENTS OF 2019

Dawn wrote: "For everyone asking my Daughter Charlie was hit by a car yesterday she has a fractured skull and shoulder very bruised but stable thank you for all your messages @RMCH_Ward78 have been amazing."

Fans rushed to comment on the post.

One said: "Oh my God, love for your family at this time and young Charle xxx."

Another added: "My God Dawn, I'm so sorry this has happened. Every parents worst nightmare. Saying a wee prayer Charlie has a good recovery. Hope you're all OK too. X."

Dawn has four daughters with husband Ashley Ward, a retired footballer.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STARS TERESA GIUDICE, JOE GIUDICE SEPARATE AFTER 20 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Earlier this year, the star was forced to deny she was a "bully" after an explosive foul-mouthed row with her ITVbe castmates in Dubai.

Tensions boiled after Dawn's co-stars Seema Malhotra and Perla Navia turned up to dinner an hour-and-a-half late and she refused to let it lie.

She said: "Obviously, last week was a little bit heated.

"All the housewives are strong ladies and when you get a group of ladies together, we are clearly going to have rows, just like every other friendship group do...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think people are a bit alarmed, which is fine but it’s my way of dealing with it."

The wag and businesswoman lives in an estimated $19 million mansion with her ex-soccer player husband.

This story originally appeared on The Sun.