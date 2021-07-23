'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards shares 'thirsty' bikini pic, attempts to get an Instagram follow from rapper Drake

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards showed off her toned bikini body Thursday on Instagram in an attempt to gain an Instagram follow from the rapper Drake.

"Like my hat?" she captioned the photo before playfully tagging Drake and adding the hashtag #thirstythursday.

"I'm upping my game," Richards, 52, continued while tagging fellow "Real Housewives" star Lisa Rinna.

The mission to have Drake follow the Housewives on Instagram began after the women realized he only followed Rinna.

LISA RINNA HAD ‘ONE-NIGHT STANDS’ WITH FORMER CO-STAR PATRICK MULDOON

"I just got a text from my daughter saying, 'Mom, Drake follows Lisa Rinna. Up your game,'" Richards told the women during Wednesday's episode.

"That's a big one," cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff responded.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, the Instagram follow didn't seem to be a big deal to Rinna, who didn't even know the rapper followed her.

"I mean, I didn't know Drake followed me," Rinna said during the episode. "His name is, like, Champagne Papi or something."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The other Housewives, including Minkoff, have begun tagging Drake in some of their posts.

"This is not something obscure," Minkoff said in an interview during the episode. "I mean, this is, like, mainstream pop culture. Like, I would die if Champagne Papi was following me."