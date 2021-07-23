Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards shares 'thirsty' bikini pic, attempts to get an Instagram follow from rapper Drake

The mission to have Drake follow the Housewives on Instagram began after the women realized he only followed co-star Lisa Rinna

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards showed off her toned bikini body Thursday on Instagram in an attempt to gain an Instagram follow from the rapper Drake.

"Like my hat?" she captioned the photo before playfully tagging Drake and adding the hashtag #thirstythursday.

"I'm upping my game," Richards, 52, continued while tagging fellow "Real Housewives" star Lisa Rinna

The mission to have Drake follow the Housewives on Instagram began after the women realized he only followed Rinna.

Kyle Richards and some of the other Housewives have began a mission to get Drake to follow them on Instagram after the women realized the rapper only followed Lisa Rinna.

Kyle Richards and some of the other Housewives have began a mission to get Drake to follow them on Instagram after the women realized the rapper only followed Lisa Rinna. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

"I just got a text from my daughter saying, 'Mom, Drake follows Lisa Rinna. Up your game,'" Richards told the women during Wednesday's episode

"That's a big one," cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff responded. 

However, the Instagram follow didn't seem to be a big deal to Rinna, who didn't even know the rapper followed her. 

"I mean, I didn't know Drake followed me," Rinna said during the episode. "His name is, like, Champagne Papi or something."

The other Housewives, including Minkoff, have begun tagging Drake in some of their posts.

"This is not something obscure," Minkoff said in an interview during the episode. "I mean, this is, like, mainstream pop culture. Like, I would die if Champagne Papi was following me."

