Ray Winstone says he's been stranded in Italy amid coronavirus for weeks, calls language barrier 'difficult'

Ray Winstone has revealed that he became stranded in Italy by himself for at least six weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Departed" actor, 63, revealed on the "Any Old Irons" podcast that he had traveled from his native England to Italy in mid-March in preparation to film a movie there.

"I got caught in Italy about 6 weeks ago and I'm kind of locked down here on my own," Winstone told podcast host Tony Cottee in late April.

"I came away to make a little film here," he continued. "I got here before the crew did and I was here for a couple of days before getting ready for it and the next day it all went pear-shaped."

The British star admitted that while his career has taken him away from his children in the past, this situation is particularly tough given the language barrier.

"It's a tough time for everyone. Listen, it's a generation of people. I've come from diversity before. You've got to do what they're saying. You've got to stay home and fight your way through this the best way you can," he continued. "It's very difficult being abroad and not speaking a language but you can see where this is a worldwide problem."

Winstone shared some advice with listeners that now is the time to "be brave and crack on," adding that he hopes everyone is able to "stay fit and stay well."

Winstone played Arnold “Frenchy” French in "The Departed," the right-hand man of Jack Nicholson’s character, Frank Costello.

The actor has also starred in "Beowulf," "Sweeney Todd" and "Of Kings and Prophets."