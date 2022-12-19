Ray Liotta's fiancée celebrates the late actor on his 68th birthday

Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo honored the late actor in an Instagram post on what would have been his 68th birthday.

Nittola shared a slideshow of memories with Liotta and family. The song "In My Life" by The Beatles played in the background. Liotta would have been 68 years old on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Nittola also chose a Chuck Palahniuk quote to go with the post, "The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will."

RAY LIOTTA: A LOOK AT THE ‘GOODFELLAS’ STAR'S LIFE BEHIND THE CAMERA AND AS A HOLLYWOOD LEGEND

"Today, Ray would have been 68," she captioned the post. "I believe he created a lot for everyone that will live on forever, especially in the hearts of Ray's sister Linda, his daughter Karsen and myself. Today we celebrate you."

Liotta died in May while filming "Dangerous Waters" in the Dominican Republic. The "Goodfellas" actor passed away in his sleep, according to reports at the time.

The actor began his career in the 1980s, and his claim to fame was "Goodfellas."

Liotta went on to star in dozens of film and television projects, including "The Many Saints of Newark," "Hannibal," and "Shades of Blue," and worked with Johnny Depp in the 2001 movie "Blow." Behind the camera, Liotta was a doting dad to daughter Karsen, 23, whom he shared with ex-wife, Michelle Grace.

At the time of his death, Liotta was engaged to Nittolo.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Liotta proposed to Nittolo in 2020.

"Christmas wishes do come true," he wrote on Instagram announcing the news during the holiday season. "I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"

Nittolo and Liotta were set up by the actor's daughter Karsen. His daughter had met Nittolo through her son and was convinced she would be a good match for Liotta.

Nittolo paid tribute to Liotta on Instagram after his death.

"My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical," she wrote at the time. "Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of."

"He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.