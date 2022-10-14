Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox reveals split with band is 'weird': Everyone’s ‘doing their own thing’

"Life is a Highway" singer Gary LeVox is taking a new route in his career, recently announcing that he’s going on a solo tour.

The former Rascal Flatts frontman exclusively told Fox News Digital that it was "weird" and "different" performing without his band members, and noted that everyone’s "doing their own thing."

"Rascal Flatts is kind of taking a break, and it was just time to do something new," LeVox pointed out.

He revealed what he was looking forward to during his solo journey.

RASCAL FLATTS ‘WILL GET BACK TOGETHER,’ JAY DEMARCUS' WIFE ALLISON BELIEVES: ‘THEY’RE STILL GREAT FRIENDS’

"Getting ready to tour next year … coming out with some new music and just enjoying doing something new on my own.

After more than 20 years together as a band, Rascal Flatts decided to part ways after their farewell tour in January 2020. The tour was unfortunately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Fast Cars and Freedom" singer could not single out a favorite memory with the band, saying there are "too many" to count, but one did make an especially big impression.

"Selling out Wrigley Field … being the first country act to ever do that, making history there," LeVox added.

The country star told Fox News Digital that he and his band have been "so blessed" and it’s been a humbling experience to share "amazing success stories" with bass guitarist Jay DeMarcus and lead guitarist Joe Don Rooney.

RASCAL FLATTS ANNOUNCE FAREWELL TOUR: OUR 'MUSIC WILL LIVE ON FOREVER'

Fans can continue to hear LeVox’s music, as he recently released a new single called "Get Down Like That."



"Thomas Rhett wrote it with HARDY, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, four of the biggest songwriters in Nashville … they're killing it," he noted.

"It's just an awesome, up-tempo song with a lot of meat on the bone … I love it, and once you hear it, it just sticks in your head," LeVox remarked while singing some song lyrics during the interview.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

LeVox also took the opportunity to pay tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn and said she will be truly missed.

"We lost an icon and a legend … one of the most sweetest human beings on planet Earth," he pointed out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She was great with my daughters and my wife … she's the coal miner's daughter. It's timeless … she'll be missed so bad … all of us at the Grand Ole Opry … her mark is there forever."

"Get Down Like That" is available to stream now, and fans can watch LeVox perform in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 5.