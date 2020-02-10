Raphael Coleman, 'Nanny McPhee' child star and activist, dead at 25, family says

Raphael Coleman, an actor and activist, has died at the age of 25.

The "Nanny McPhee" star's mother, Liz Jensen, took to social media last week to share the news of his recent passing.

"Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox," she wrote on Twitter. "He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy."

In the tweet, Jensen also shared a link to an article he wrote about his work in environmental conservation.

The news was also confirmed in a lengthy Facebook post from Coleman's stepfather, Carsten Jensen, who said that Coleman died unexpectedly during a jog (via Google Translate).

"I guess there's nothing that makes you see death as unfair and meaningless as when a young person dies. It's life itself that's sabotaged. It just happened to my wife, Liz, whose youngest son, Raph of only 25, died last Friday," he wrote. "He collapsed without prior health problems in the middle of a [jogging] trip and could not be restored. I got to know raph when he was six years old, and we were so close."

The post explained that Coleman gave up a career as an actor to become a scientist "to save the planet."

Coleman would eventually turn his attention to Extinction Rebellion, a climate change movement focused on fighting mass extinction.

"Under the name Iggy Fox, he controlled the group’s use of social media, spoke at demonstrations, and was arrested again and again. By April, he should have been in court accused of painting the Brazilian Embassy with red when the amazon jungle was standing in flames," wrote Carsten. "He didn’t want a lawyer, but he wrote himself on his defense court when he died.”

Coleman's mother has since shared another tweet, this one accompanied by a photo of herself and her late son.

"#ExtinctionRebellion’s October Uprising, Trafalgar Square. RIP Iggy Fox, aka Raphael Coleman," she wrote. "He knew that we are all already in Heaven, right here on Earth."

A cause of death has yet to be announced.