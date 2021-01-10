R. Kelly shares song ‘Shut Up’ on his birthday as he awaits trial

R. Kelly broke his silence when he shared one of his hit songs while incarcerated on his birthday.

The R&B recording artist is in jail in Chicago awaiting trial on sex crime charges involving women and underage girls. Kelly’s time behind bars hasn’t been enough to stop him from mentioning his 2011 song "Shut Up," which appears to be a reference to his current legal troubles.

A clip from the song was posted to his official Instagram account on his 54th birthday on Jan. 8. A photo of Kelly holding multiple championship belts is the background image to the resurfaced track.

"And even before the doctors were done and I could awake/A tsunami of rumors had come to wipe my career away/After 22 years of a blessed career/Had me lying in my hospital bed crying mad tears," Kelly’s song goes. "But just as I had many people hatin’ me, I had so many people lovin’ me/And let’s not forget the hood around the world covering me."

"And to everybody that be calling me, telling what they’ve been sayin’ about me/Bringin’ me all of this negative s--t, and ya’ll the ones I ain’t f---ing with," the clip continued before it cuts off.

The caption that went with Kelly’s latest birthday post reads: "Thank you God, for My Life!"

Comments were disabled for the Instagram post, but it has been viewed nearly 300,000 times as of Sunday morning.

This is a stark contrast to the celebratory post his account shared last year for his 53rd birthday, which showed Kelly on stage singing happy birthday to himself two years prior. The post has more than 1 million views and 39,300 comments.

However, some fans have expressed positive birthday wishes to Kelly over the weekend.

The singer's Instagram account still has 1.3 million followers while his trial is pending.

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly, the three-time Grammy Award-winner has pleaded not guilty to multiple federal and state charges, including child sexual exploitation, child pornography production, kidnapping, forced labor, racketeering and obstruction of justice.

