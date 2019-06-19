American flag quote attributed to John Wayne proven 'false' by Politifact

A quote attributed to John Wayne about flying the American flag in public spaces has been proven false, according to Politifact.

"If you don’t want an American flag flying in your town square or at your school, then why the hell are you living in the US?" a Facebook post contends The Duke said.

Facebook flagged the post in their effort to combat fake news, according to Politifact, who couldn’t find any evidence the Western star ever said it.

JOHN WAYNE AIRPORT SHOULD BE RENAMED, SOME SAY, AFTER SCREEN LEGEND’S 1971 PLAYBOY INTERVIEW SPARKS CONTROVERSY

They also reached out to the John Wayne Birthplace & Museum who told Politifact "In our research, we do not find that John Wayne stated that."

Wayne did make highly controversial marks in a 1971 Playboy interview that started circulating through social media, however, prompting Orange County, California residents to call for the John Wayne Airport to be renamed.

In the interview, Wayne said he believed in “white supremacy,” at least until "irresponsible" black people became more educated, and that Native Americans were “selfishly” trying to keep their land. He also made homophobic remarks.

In a statement about the interview, Wayne's family said: "[our] father taught us to treat all people the same, with respect.”Wayne died 40 years ago this month.

