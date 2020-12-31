'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness reveals he secretly got married

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness is hitched.

The 33-year-old hairdresser took to Instagram on Thursday to reflect on all that happened in her life during the past year.

Attached to the post was a handful of photos and videos of Van Ness and his activities over the year, including a pic of her speaking at an Elizabeth Warren rally and another of her posing with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

"Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other," she posted. "I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & [New Zealand] for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long."

Then, the star revealed that they "got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."

Van Ness wed Mark Peacock, who is featured in one of the images in the reality star's post. The origins of their relationship remain under wraps.

"I had weekly zoom quizzes with folks I miss all the time @nicolacoughlan & co," continued the star, who uses they/he/she pronouns.

"I met new friends & learned from them in the most 2020 way possible.. virtually, but these new friends I can’t wait to hug [in real life] @ashleemariepreston -- and for all the hardships this year I do think our country is taking steps to heal and as painful as it is I’m hopeful for our future," she added.

She then dove into several more noteworthy moments of the year.

"I tumbled with the icon of icons @simonebiles, we got a lovely Pablo dog @austinpetsalive & [fellow 'Queer Eye' stars] @karamo @tanfrance @antoni @bobby & I FaceTimed to celebrate our Host Emmy nomination amongst other catch-ups."

The star added that she's missing his community from the show.

"Last but not least the last time I got to see my mom who I’m so so proud of all she’s done this year & can’t wait to see her again soon," she concluded. "I hope you’re all staying safe and healthy in these coming days."

Last year, the star dropped another surprise announcement when he revealed he's living with HIV.