Queen Elizabeth still enjoys a glass of wine after cutting back on cocktails, royal sommelier claims

Queen Elizabeth II hasn’t completely given up on alcohol.

The claim was made by royal sommelier Demetri Walters, who also revealed why the reigning monarch was reportedly advised by doctors to ditch the daily martini.

"It’s bad for her joints, and she can’t drink too much when she’s doing all these royal engagements – it’s not a job you can drink in," Walters told the U.K.’s DailyMail on Tuesday.

Walters alleged that the reigning monarch, 95, continues to enjoy a glass of wine with her meal.

"I choose for the queen, but she’s quite exacting, as she doesn’t drink much wine at the moment," he said, noting that Elizabeth has become "much more selective" about her wines.

As for Elizabeth’s eldest son, Walters said Prince Charles prefers beer over any vintage.

"He had this idea he couldn’t drink wine because it would make him too unwell in his old age, so, very unusually, I had to act as a beer sommelier for him," Walters explained. "I didn’t dare tell him beer is even worse for you."

According to the outlet, Walters worked for royal wine supplier Berry Bros. Today, he’s an independent advisor to clients including royalty.

In October, a family friend of the monarch told Vanity Fair that she was told by doctors to give up her evening drink "which is usually a martini."

"It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker," the palace insider explained. "But it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures."

Sources close to Elizabeth told the outlet that doctors recommended the queen to forgo alcohol except for special occasions to ensure she is as fit as possible for her busy fall schedule, as well as her Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June.

According to multiple reports, the British royal is said to enjoy a bone-dry gin martini, which also happens to be Prince Charles’s favorite. Buckingham Palace even has its own brand.

In addition, it’s reported the queen also favors a tipple of Dubonnet and gin with a slice of lemon and lots of ice, as well as a champagne nightcap before bed.

As for wine, she told the head of the National Institute of Agricultural Botany in 2019 that she has "vines in Windsor."

"I don’t actually drink wine myself but I hear it’s very good," the queen added.

However, it was previously reported that Elizabeth occasionally enjoys sipping on a sweet German wine during dinner.

Elizabeth was recently seen using a cane at a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity. She was previously photographed using a cane in 2003, although that was after she underwent knee surgery.

Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Anne, handed her the mobility device after they both stepped out of a limousine for the service in central London. The queen smiled and appeared to move freely as she walked to her seat in the church.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

In November, the palace disclosed that Elizabeth sprained her back and will therefore be unable to attend a ceremony at London’s Cenotaph memorial to honor service members who sacrificed their lives for the United Kingdom.

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph," the statement read. "Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

When asked about his mother, Charles, 73, revealed that "she’s all right."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.