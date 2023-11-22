Judi Dench accidentally delivered a nude birthday Facetime message

Judi Dench admitted she accidentally Facetimed someone while nude.

Dench, 88, recalled her attempt to wish actor Chris Logan a happy birthday and the moment she realized something was not quite right on the call. It all went down when the English actress was reminded of Logan's big day by her daughter, Finty Williams.

"Fint rang me one morning... and said, ‘It's Chris Logan's birthday and he's having a walk with Ben Whishaw in Regent's Park... please wish him happy birthday.'" Dench said during an appearance on BBC Radio 2, via People magazine.

Dench had gone upstairs to get in the bath when she made what she thought was a phone call.

"So I picked up my phone… and I said, ‘Chris... Happy Happy’... and I just saw these two people turn and go *shocked*," the star said. "Well... it was FaceTiming them... I don’t know about FaceTime… poor Chris... happy birthday!"

"What a birthday message… you can’t top that though can you," Zoe Ball, who hosts BBC Radio 2's "Zoe Ball Breakfast Show," replied.

In February, Dench revealed she has been suffering from age-related macular degeneration. The condition, which the actress said she has dealt with for the past 10 years, causes eyesight to worsen over time.

"It has become impossible," she said, while revealing she cannot read anymore during an episode of "The Graham Norton Show."

"And because I have a photographic memory, I need to find a machine that not only teaches me my lines but also tells me where they appear on the page."

"I used to find it very easy to learn lines and remember them. I could do the whole of ‘Twelfth Night’ right now."

