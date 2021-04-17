Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Public memorial for DMX planned at Barclays Center

Ticketing and COVID-19 logistics are still being ironed out

By Jesse O'Neill | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A public memorial will be held for DMX at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center next week, two weeks after the Yonkers rapper died from complications of a drug overdose.

The hip-hop icon, who died at the age of 50 after spending a week in a coma, will be honored by family, friends and fans on April 24, according to TMZ.

Ticketing and COVID-19 logistics are still being ironed out, according to the report. The arena has a potential capacity of 19,000.

DMX performed at the venue twice, according to Billboard. Barclays Center opened a decade after the rapper’s chart-topping heyday.

A more private funeral service will be held for the Yonkers-raised rapper the next day at a New York church, the outlet said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news comes after the office of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano told The Post that a TMZ report stating that plans were in the works to honor DMX at Yonkers Raceway were inaccurate.

On Our Radar