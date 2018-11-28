'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott speaks out on ex's engagement

That was quick.

Seven months after "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott and longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov split, the blond beauty is engaged to a new man.

Kuznetsov, 30, is set to marry bar owner Will Allen, she confirmed to Us Weekly, adding, "We have been best friends for years."

Despite the speed of Kuznetsov's engagement, contractor-turned-HGTV personality Scott isn't bitter at all, telling the magazine that he wishes his ex "the very best, always."

Scott, 40, revealed in April that he and Kuznetsov had called it quits.

"Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction," he said at the time. "There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go."

Even before the breakup, Scott was no stranger to heartbreak, discussing his painful divorce in his and twin brother Drew's memoir "It Takes Two: Our Story."

"I think when you are young and you don't really know what you want in life, you can commit to something and think at the time it is right," he told Fox News in 2017, adding that his failed marriage gave him a fresh outlook on relationships in general.

"It really gives you perspective. Anyone who has been through failed relationships — even people in successful relationships — understand that you gain perspective about what is important to you."

Scott is still open to tying the knot again if he finds the right woman.

"There is no situation in the world where I would shun marriage just because I had one that didn't work," he said. "You can have two good people who are just not good for each other and I've never been the type of person to wallow in misery."

Just don't expect him to find that woman on "The Bachelor."

"I said my third no to being the Bachelor about a month ago," Scott confessed to us in September, explaining that he'd get "so much anxiety" from giving out roses on the ABC staple. "I cannot. That is absolutely not me. I would love something like 'Amazing Race.' [It] would be fun … but not 'The Bachelor.'”