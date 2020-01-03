'Project Runway' contestant shades Karlie Kloss' in-laws, the Kushner family, to her face

A contestant on "Project Runway" just went there.

On Thursday night's episode of the reality competition TV series, 29-year-old fashion designing hopeful Tyler Neasloney tweaked model/judge Karlie Kloss with a reference about her in-laws, the Kushner family.

The challenge was to create Kloss a look she could wear to a CFDA event in Paris from garments found at goodwill. While on the elimination chopping block and after receiving negative reviews about his creation, judge/designer Brandon Maxwell told Tyler, "I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere honestly."

To which he replied, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners." (To give a little background info, Kloss is married to Josh Kushner, whose brother is Jared Kushner. Jared is married to Ivanka Trump, President Trump's daughter, and the spouses currently hold positions in the White House.)

Mentioning the Kushners in this political landscape, when the challenge was about a fashion event in Paris, was about as shady as it gets.

Tyler tried to make light of the comment and said, "That's your husband." Kloss took it in stride, even though she was clearly taken aback at first. “I was going to Paris, that was your challenge here. Keep it to the challenge," she said, before adding his outfit “really missed the mark here, on all accounts.”

Not surprisingly, Tyler was eliminated. He later apologized, claiming to have “no hidden agenda, no meaning, no nothing like that."

Kloss accepted the apology and even tweeted about him after the show. "Thank you Tyler for your contributions to the runway! Wishing you all the best as you continue your fashion journey #ProjectRunway," she wrote.