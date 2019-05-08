Expand / Collapse search
Game of Thrones
Published

Nick Jonas' Met Gala outfit sparks 'Game of Thrones' comparisons from Sophie Turner, social media

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Warning: This article contains “Game of Thrones" spoilers. 

Littlefinger, is that you?

The Internet had something to say about Nick Jonas’ look at the Met Gala on Monday — including Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) herself.

The 26-year-old and youngest Jonas brother hit the red (pink) carpet alongside wife Priyanka Chopra on Monday for the fashion event, telling Vogue the couple’s look was inspired by the French King Louis XIV.

"The camp idea as a whole kind of lets you do whatever you want," he told the publication of their Dior looks, referring to this year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme. "But Louis XIV was a big [inspiration] for us both, and just playing into that sense of not taking yourself too seriously and having some fun with it."

Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (AP)

But many social media users seemed to be convinced Jonas, in particular, was inspired by someone else: The “Game of Thrones” character Petyr Baelish, more commonly referred to as Littlefinger.

Jonas, too, seemed to understand the comparison, later taking to Instagram with a side-by-side of himself and the character, who was killed by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) at the end of the seventh season of the HBO hit series.

"Sansa... We must protect the vale. #metgala #littlefinger," the "Jealous" singer captioned the post.

“Quit trying to manipulate me…...ugh I thought you died last season,” commented Turner on the photo, which had more than 2 million likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

Twitter users, too, took to the social media platform to share similar comparisons.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.