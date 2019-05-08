Nick Jonas' Met Gala outfit sparks 'Game of Thrones' comparisons from Sophie Turner, social media

Warning: This article contains “Game of Thrones" spoilers.

Littlefinger, is that you?

The Internet had something to say about Nick Jonas’ look at the Met Gala on Monday — including Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) herself.

The 26-year-old and youngest Jonas brother hit the red (pink) carpet alongside wife Priyanka Chopra on Monday for the fashion event, telling Vogue the couple’s look was inspired by the French King Louis XIV.

NICK JONAS, PRIYANKA CHOPRA ARE ‘TAKING OUR TIME’ TO START FAMILY, SINGER SAYS

"The camp idea as a whole kind of lets you do whatever you want," he told the publication of their Dior looks, referring to this year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme. "But Louis XIV was a big [inspiration] for us both, and just playing into that sense of not taking yourself too seriously and having some fun with it."

But many social media users seemed to be convinced Jonas, in particular, was inspired by someone else: The “Game of Thrones” character Petyr Baelish, more commonly referred to as Littlefinger.

Jonas, too, seemed to understand the comparison, later taking to Instagram with a side-by-side of himself and the character, who was killed by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) at the end of the seventh season of the HBO hit series.

"Sansa... We must protect the vale. #metgala #littlefinger," the "Jealous" singer captioned the post.

NICK JONAS SAYS HE WAS ‘DONE’ WITH MULTIPLE CEREMONIES TO PRIYANKA CHOPRA AFTER LOOKING AT PRICEY BILL

“Quit trying to manipulate me…...ugh I thought you died last season,” commented Turner on the photo, which had more than 2 million likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

Twitter users, too, took to the social media platform to share similar comparisons.