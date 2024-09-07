Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Priscilla Presley sheds light on Elvis Presley’s private side, says singer would escape to this one place

Priscilla and Elvis Presley met when she was only 14, and got married in 1967

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Priscilla Presley walks the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards Video

Priscilla Presley walks the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Priscilla Presley walking the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards, where her granddaughter, Riley Keough, is nominated for her role in "Daisy Jones & the Six."

Priscilla Presley is giving fans a glimpse into Elvis Presley’s private life. 

The King of Rock n’ Roll’s former wife shed light on where he would escape to when he wasn’t performing – the peaceful islands of Hawaii. 

"He would always go there to relax, first chill out, and then he felt much better in confronting what he had to do and finish up… shows in Vegas and other places as well," Presley said ahead of an event at the Hawaii Theatre Center, according to People via local news outlet KHON2.

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley in Hawaii

The former wife of the King of Rock n' Roll, Priscilla Presley, shared a glimpse of Elvis Presley's private life during a media event in Hawaii. (Getty Images)

"When he performed. I mean, he gave it his all. So, after that month, let’s say, of him performing, he just needed to chill out and just not think of anything and relax… appreciate life."

Hawaii was a special place for the "Hound Dog" crooner, as he filmed three of his movies in the Aloha State – "Blue Hawaii," "Hawaiian Style" and "Girls! Girls! Girls!"

 Priscilla reportedly shared private wedding footage and clips of Elvis’ personal career in film and on the television series, "Dallas," according to the event’s site. 

The Presleys

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis Presley in Hawaii. (Photo by Magma Agency/WireImage)

During the "An Evening with Priscilla Presley" event, she spoke out about the challenges of being married to Elvis, including how to navigate his fame. 

Priscilla’s event came after she previously explained why she never remarried after Elvis.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley on their wedding day.

Priscilla moved into Graceland to live with Elvis in May 1963, with the couple tying the knot a few years later in May 1967. (Getty Images)

"I just don't think that he could handle that," she shared of the famed musician while answering questions at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, per People. "To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire." 

"No one could ever match him," she admitted in November 2023.

The couple met when Priscilla was only 14, and got married in 1967. They welcomed daughter Lisa Marie nine months after their wedding, but never had additional children.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley with their newborn daughter Lisa Marie

Lisa Marie Presley was born to Elvis and Priscilla in February 1968, and brought home to Graceland. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule, and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn't around that much when Lisa was younger," Priscilla shared of the couple's decision to not expand their family.

"With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn't around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child."

Lisa Marie died in January from a small bowel obstruction. She was 54.

The couple was separated by 1972. Elvis filed for divorce on his 38th birthday in 1973, although they remained close.

