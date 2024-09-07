Priscilla Presley sheds light on Elvis Presley’s private side, says singer would escape to this one place

Priscilla Presley is giving fans a glimpse into Elvis Presley’s private life.

The King of Rock n’ Roll’s former wife shed light on where he would escape to when he wasn’t performing – the peaceful islands of Hawaii.

"He would always go there to relax, first chill out, and then he felt much better in confronting what he had to do and finish up… shows in Vegas and other places as well," Presley said ahead of an event at the Hawaii Theatre Center, according to People via local news outlet KHON2.

PRISCILLA PRESLEY OPENS UP ABOUT ELVIS' FINAL DAYS: WE 'DIDN'T SEE IT COMING'

"When he performed. I mean, he gave it his all. So, after that month, let’s say, of him performing, he just needed to chill out and just not think of anything and relax… appreciate life."

Hawaii was a special place for the "Hound Dog" crooner, as he filmed three of his movies in the Aloha State – "Blue Hawaii," "Hawaiian Style" and "Girls! Girls! Girls!"



Priscilla reportedly shared private wedding footage and clips of Elvis’ personal career in film and on the television series, "Dallas," according to the event’s site.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During the "An Evening with Priscilla Presley" event, she spoke out about the challenges of being married to Elvis, including how to navigate his fame.

Priscilla’s event came after she previously explained why she never remarried after Elvis.

"I just don't think that he could handle that," she shared of the famed musician while answering questions at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, per People. "To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire."

"No one could ever match him," she admitted in November 2023.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple met when Priscilla was only 14, and got married in 1967. They welcomed daughter Lisa Marie nine months after their wedding, but never had additional children.

"Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule, and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn't around that much when Lisa was younger," Priscilla shared of the couple's decision to not expand their family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn't around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child."

Lisa Marie died in January from a small bowel obstruction. She was 54.

The couple was separated by 1972. Elvis filed for divorce on his 38th birthday in 1973, although they remained close.