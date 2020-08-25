Princess Olympia of Greece soaks up sun while vacationing with family: ‘A quick dip’

Princess Olympia of Greece is working on that summer tan.

The 24-year-old turned on Monday to Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself rocking a black bikini while vacationing in the Greek isles with her family.

“A quick dip,” the royal captioned the sizzling snap.

Olympia, who grew up in London and studied in New York City, flew to Greece in late July to spend time with her family, including Prince Constantine Alexios, 21, Prince Achileas-Andreas, 20, Prince Odysseas-Kimon, 15, and Prince Aristidis-Stavros, 12, the U.K.’s DailyMail reported.

The royal’s parents are Pavlos and Marie-Chantal, crown prince and princess of Greece. Her godfather is Britain’s Prince Charles.

The outlet noted she appears to be there with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray.

Back in March, Olympia told Hello! magazine she had a close bond with her mother, 51.

“[She’s] my best friend and an incredible role model,” she gushed. “Her sense of humor is so refreshing.”

Her mother, 51, also described how important it was for her children to be recognized for more than their titles.

“My children are all very different and I love to watch them turn into young adults; seeing what paths they will choose,” explained Marie-Chantal. “Having five children, I think I have pretty much seen it all – tantrums and meltdowns included. I believe children should be taught from a young age how to behave in a caring and mindful way. Olympia has always said she was brought up to be hard-working and polite.”

Back in 2016, Olympia also told Town & Country she was determined to make her own mark while living in New York City.

“In London, I lived with my four brothers and four dogs, which meant no quiet time,” she told the outlet at the time. “Now I have too much. But I love that I can go from tranquility to chaos just by opening my front door.”

Despite living in Manhattan, there are some things about her home life Olympia pined for.

"Every Sunday night is movie night, with Chinese takeout,” she said. “I miss it so much when I’m away.”

Olympia also shared that while she’s active on social media, we shouldn’t expect her to post a photo she’ll later regret.

“I don’t believe in regrets,” Olympia insisted. “I believe you face the music and learn from negativity.”