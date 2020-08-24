Bette Midler defends Meghan Markle after Piers Morgan criticism

Meghan Markle has a defender in Bette Midler.

Last week, Markle, 39, participated in a virtual event called When All Women Vote to encourage women to use their voices and vote in the upcoming election.

“We vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us," the Duchess of Sussex said. "At this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we’re part of the problem,” Markle explained. “If you’re complacent, you’re complicit. We can make the difference in this election. And we will make the difference in this election.”

So on Friday, British television personality Piers Morgan took to Twitter to slam Markle, who is an American citizen, for breaking the crown's tradition of remaining silent regarding elections.

"The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles," Morgan, 55, insisted. "They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way."

People magazine reports that royals historically don't vote and are generally expected to maintain neutrality in elections, but there is no law forbidding it.

Midler then went to bat for Markle and her husband, Prince Harry.

In a simple reply to Morgan, the 74-year-old entertainer wrote: "Oh, f--k off."

The comments on Midler's post were divided, some followers deeming her "wrong" while others agreed with her sentiments, noting that "times change and the Royal Family is in a desperate need for change."

Several other stars defended Markle and her comments from other naysayers as well.