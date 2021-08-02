Sarah Ferguson defends son-in-law Jack Brooksbank after he was yachting with female pals: 'Man' of 'integrity'

Sarah Ferguson is speaking out in defense of her son-in-law, Jack Brooksbank, after he stirred headlines.

The 35-year-old, who is married to Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie, was recently photographed aboard a yacht in Capri with three scantily-clad gal pals ready to soak up the sun. In one snapshot, the brand ambassador was seen alongside a mystery woman, who was seemingly topless, as they dried themselves off with white towels. The craft’s captain was also present.

Several other shots taken on the Italian coast have been circulating among British tabloids. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

U.K.’s DailyMail reported Brooksbank was on a business trip and attending a star-studded charity ball while his wife stayed behind with their son.

The outlet alleged that Brooksbank was joined by Rachel Zalis, a former editor of Glamour magazine who is now the global director of Casamigos, the tequila company where Brooksbank also serves as a brand ambassador.

The outlet also claimed he was joined by Maria Buccellati, a model-turned-brand ambassador, as well as Italian model Erica Pelosini. A source close to Brooksbank alleged to The Mail on Sunday that Eugenie didn’t join her spouse in Capri because he was "there to work at the ball."

Several outlets have also reported that Brooksbank is good friends with the women.

Additionally, Ferguson said during an appearance on BBC One’s "The One Show" on Monday, that Brooksbank "was on doing his job. "Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity. He’s just one of my most favorite people, I call him James Bond actually," she said, according to the Daily Mail.

She continued: "He’s just a superhero in my book, and he’s a great father, a fabulous husband, and he’s never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back. So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so I think it’s really important that we clarify that for Jack‘s sake."

Last month, People magazine reported that Eugenie and Brooksbank postponed their son’s christening because one of the guests had to self-isolate.

Some of those who were supposed to be in attendance included Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her first child this fall.

In observance of coronavirus rules, no more than 30 were expected to attend the ceremony. It’s unknown whether the guest in question had COVID-19 or if they had been in contact with someone who tested positive. Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment at the time.

Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is the granddaughter of the queen, 95.

The couple welcomed their son on Feb. 9 at London’s Portland Hospital. At the time, the British princess said on Instagram that the baby was named after his great-great-great-great-great grandfather Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, who had Augustus as a middle name.

One of the baby’s middle names also pays tribute to Eugenie’s late grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, who was hospitalized at the time of the baby’s birth, passed away on April 9 at age 99.

August is not expected to get a royal title and will be known as Master August Brooksbank. According to the outlet, he is the ninth of the queen’s 10 great-grandchildren.

Eugenie married the businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.