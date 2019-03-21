Princess Eugenie, husband step out for first royal engagement since wedding

Jack Brooksbank accompanied his wife, Princess Eugenie, to an event Friday at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (RNOH) in London, their first royal engagement since they were married last fall.

The two met Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, to celebrate the opening of a new building at the hospital. RNOH is near and dear to the princess as she was treated and underwent surgery for scoliosis at the hospital when she was 12, Town & Country reported.

Eugenie wore a low back at her wedding in October, intentionally showing her surgery scar. “I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future,” she said in the audio guide for a wedding exhibit at Windsor Castle last year, People reported.

During Friday's visit, the Royals learned about the new $65 million Stanmore building, which fuses the latest architectural design and health technology with contemporary art, according to RNOH’s website. The Stanmore building will replace some hospital wards that have been there since World War II. The royals met Pepper, an interactive robot based in the children’s ward who can converse and play games, and they visited with several patients.

"It is such an honor to be here today, I feel like my bones and my blood are a part of this building. I learned on this visit today that we all share in something with this building because we care,” Eugenie said at the hospital, according to Cosmopolitan UK.

Prince Andrew has been a patron of the hospital since 2003 and Eugenie is a patrol of the RNOH Charity’s Redevelopment Appeal, which financed the project in part, according to People.