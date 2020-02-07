Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wedding date revealed

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding date has been revealed.

The royal family announced on its official social media accounts on Friday that Princess Beatrice of York will tie the knot to Mozzi on May 29, 2020.

"The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019," the statement reads.

"Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

According to the British royal family's official website, several royal weddings have taken place at Chapel Royal, including Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg, their eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal to Prince Friedrich Wilhelm of Prussia, and the Duke of York and Princess Victoria Mary of Teck.

The location is also the same chapel where Prince George was baptized in October 2013.

Additionally, Prince William and Kate Middleton held their wedding reception at Buckingham Palace after their initial ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

In September 2019, Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew of York and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, who are divorced, announced her engagement to Mozzi. Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne.

A source told People that Beatrice and Mozzi's wedding will be a "low-key" celebration amid reports that the ceremony will not be televised due to Prince Andrew's alleged involvement with late convicted felon Jeffrey Epstein.