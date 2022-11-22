Prince William, Kate Middleton back in royal carriage for procession with King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla

It’s a royal family affair!

The Prince and Princess of Wales accompanied King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in an elaborate horse-drawn carriage procession.

The four royal family members traveled by carriage through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for the first state visit of the monarch’s reign.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON MAKE FIRST APPEARANCE TOGETHER IN WEEKS

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa rode with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in the Irish State Coach – "the traditional coach the monarch uses to travel from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster to formally open the new legislative session of the U.K. Parliament," according to People magazine.

In 1947, Queen Elizabeth II rode in the Irish State Coach with her father, King George VI, to Westminster Abbey for her wedding day to Prince Philip.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took the Australian State Coach with South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.

A LOOK AT WILLIAM AND KATE, THE PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES' THREE KIDS

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ carriage was a present to the late Queen Elizabeth II from Australia to mark the Australian Bicentennial in May 1988, according to the media outlet.

The ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade is the first state visit hosted by the U.K. with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit by a South African leader since 2010.

The Royal Family took to Twitter to post a video of a sped-up version of the procession at Buckingham Palace.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

More than 1,000 British Army soldiers and 230 horses participated in the event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kate Middleton donned a dark violet long-sleeve dress with a matching hat and clutch, while Queen Consort Camilla wore a similar blue outfit.

King Charles III and his son Prince William sported dark trench coats with navy blue pants, white-collared shirts and formal ties.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted last riding the royal carriage in June for the Royal Ascot event.