Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Prince Philip had ‘only one complaint’ about Queen Elizabeth during their 73-year marriage, author claims

The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest on Saturday

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 21Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Prince Philip had "only one complaint" about Queen Elizabeth II during their 73-year marriage.

The Duke of Edinburgh would grumble about the reigning monarch "always being on the phone," his biographer Gyles Brandreth claimed. 

On Wednesday, the royal author appeared on the British TV program "Lorraine" where he shared some insight about Philip based on 40 years of friendship.

"He said to me, ‘God, she’s never off the phone. Never off the phone. Who is she talking to?’" Brandreth recalled, as quoted by U.K.’s DailyMail.

QUEEN ELIZABETH SAYS SHE'S THANKFUL FOR SUPPORT AMID 'PERIOD OF GREAT SADNESS' FOLLOWING PRINCE PHILIP'S DEATH

In this Sept. 1, 1972 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose at Balmoral, Scotland, to celebrate their Silver Wedding anniversary. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. 

In this Sept. 1, 1972 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose at Balmoral, Scotland, to celebrate their Silver Wedding anniversary. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99.  (AP)

"It was the only time he ever complained about the queen," Brandreth shared. "He knew his whole life was supporting the queen. He never put a foot wrong, he always turned up right day, right uniform, on time, one step behind her."

The biographer shared that Elizabeth often rang her racing manager to talk about her horses, one of her passions, during the evenings.

Philip, who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife, passed away on April 9 at age 99. He is known as Britain’s longest-serving consort.

In his lifetime, Philip fulfilled more than 20,000 royal engagements to boost British interests at home and abroad. He headed hundreds of charities, founded programs that helped British schoolchildren participate in challenging outdoor adventures and played a prominent part in raising his four children, including his eldest son, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne.

QUEEN ELIZABETH CELEBRATES 95TH BIRTHDAY PRIVATELY WITH FAMILY AMID PRINCE PHILIP MOURNING PERIOD

Prince Philip was laid to rest on Saturday. His widow Queen Elizabeth II turned 95 on April 21.

Prince Philip was laid to rest on Saturday. His widow Queen Elizabeth II turned 95 on April 21. (AP)

The queen, a very private person who isn't known for giving extravagant displays of affection, once called him "her rock" in public. Behind palace doors, Philip called his wife Lilibet; but he referred to her in conversation with others as "The Queen."

When Elizabeth was crowned queen in 1953, Philip had no desire to enjoy a life of ease and wealth. Instead, he promoted British industry and science, espoused environmental preservation long before it became fashionable, and traveled widely and frequently in support of his many charities.

In those frequent public appearances, Philip developed a reputation for being impatient and demanding and was sometimes blunt to the point of rudeness.

When Philip turned 90 in 2011, the royal told the BBC he was "winding down," adding, he had "done my bit." It wouldn’t be until 2017 when Philip announced he planned to step back from royal duties. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In this undated handout photo provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose with their great-grandchildren. From left, Prince George, Prince Louis, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. 

In this undated handout photo provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose with their great-grandchildren. From left, Prince George, Prince Louis, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall.  (Duchess of Cambridge via AP)

Philip is survived by the queen and their four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

On Our Radar