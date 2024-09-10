Prince Harry’s ex makes major life change after ‘horrible' scrutiny during 'doomed’ romance: expert

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy made a surprising announcement.

The Zimbabwean businesswoman recently took to Instagram and made a rare post announcing she had welcomed a second child, a baby girl named Chloe. She also mentioned her fine jewelry line, Aya.

This was the first time the 38-year-old posted on social media in nearly two years.

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital that Davy has been enjoying a quiet, private life away from the glaring media spotlight she endured while dating the British prince. The Duke of Sussex dated Davy on and off from 2004 to 2011. He later blamed "the prying eyes of the tabloids" for the demise of his "doomed" romance.

"Chelsy and Harry weren’t by any measure a perfectly matched couple," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

"They had their rows, definitely, but they were deeply in love," he shared. "Their relationship lasted for years until Chelsy simply couldn't stand the media circus — what she called ‘the craziness’ — anymore."

Davy, the daughter of wealthy businessman Charles Davy, met the royal in 2004 when he was in Africa. It was his gap year between school and the Army. According to multiple reports, Davy was Harry’s first love.

"Back in the day, Prince Harry felt his greatest win in life was having Chelsy Davy by his side," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"His eyes twinkled as he shared that his rather sassy girlfriend was the best thing that had ever happened to him," Chard claimed. "Chelsy was Harry's first serious girlfriend. They shared similar interests, were well suited, and he even called her ‘wifey’ throughout their 7-year romance. They met at school and shared fun, happy times in their 20s. They even gave their relationship another whirl a few years later, but they were not destined to be together."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that Harry often told his closest friends that Davy was "very special."

"What Prince Harry found so appealing about Chelsy was ‘her bold personality’ and that she wasn’t interested in his title," Fordwich claimed. "They were initially introduced by a mutual friend… Life in the spotlight was not for her, but their mutual feelings lasted longer."

Still, Chard noted that the pair "came from different worlds." Davy was targeted by the ruthless British press, which "gradually ate away at their relationship." His time on his first Afghanistan tour also "posed a slight strain," said Chard.

Still, Chard claimed that Harry had hoped for "a fairy tale wedding with his first love."

"Ironically, it was at Prince William and Catherine’s fairy tale wedding in 2011 that Chelsy decided she wasn’t strong enough for royal life, and she couldn’t make the sacrifices expected of her," said Chard. "She couldn’t cope with the media scrutiny and being in the glare of an uncomfortable global spotlight. She fiercely valued and guarded her privacy. And as such, royal life wasn’t for her."

"Prince Harry was hoping to get back together with her after the wedding, where they danced and partied until the early hours of the morning and kissed in front of all the guests," Fordwich claimed. "But she didn’t see them getting married. She told many friends at the time that ‘the enormity and pomp of the day’ was not what she wanted, and she didn’t want to be in the spotlight. She found it ‘crazy, scary, horrible.’"

While the couple was "broken-hearted" when they parted ways for good, they stayed friends, the experts claimed.

In 2016, Davy launched her jewelry line. That year, she spoke to the U.K. Times and reflected on her relationship with Harry. She described the constant attention she received while dating the prince as "scary."

"It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable," said Davy at the time. "I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope."

"It was horrible," she shared. "It was nuts. That’s also why I wanted to go back to Africa. Now it’s calm, it’s fine."

Friends later said that Harry and Davy had "an emotional call" before he married Meghan Markle, a former American actress, in 2018.

"They recognized their relationship was totally over as Prince Harry was moving on," Fordwich explained.

Davy went on to attend her ex’s wedding. She was also a guest at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank that same year.

Davy, now Chelsy Yvonne Cutmore-Scott, married her boyfriend of three years, Sam Cutmore-Scott, in early 2022. They share a son named Leo.

In January 2023, Harry’s memoir "Spare" was published. In it, he detailed his relationship with Davy.

"I remember her being… different," Harry wrote, as quoted by Cosmopolitan. "Unlike so many people I knew, she seemed wholly unconcerned with appearances, with propriety, with royalty. Unlike so many girls I met, she wasn’t visibly fitting herself for a crown the moment she shook my hand. She seemed immune to that common affliction sometimes called throne syndrome."

"I’d always wanted to know what it might be like to meet a woman and not have her eyes widen at the mention of my title but instead to widen them myself, using my mind, my heart," he wrote. "With Chelsy, that seemed a real possibility. Not only was she uninterested in my title, she seemed bored by it. ‘Oh, you’re a prince? Yawn.’"

Harry also admitted it was "hard" seeing Davy at his brother’s wedding after they broke up.

"There were loads of feelings still there, feelings I’d suppressed, feelings I hadn’t suspected," he wrote. "I also felt a certain way about the hungry-looking men trailing after her, circling her, nagging her to dance. Jealousy got the better of me that night, and I told her so, which made me feel worse. And a bit pathetic."

Fordwich said it’s likely Davy has zero regrets about walking away from a royal life.

"Her passions are mostly African-based," said Fordwich. "She launched a luxury travel agency curating personalized service for African travel to Zambia after previously being in law. She also founded a jewelry line all based on African gems and themes."

"She always values her privacy and appreciates the quiet and calm," said Fordwich. "She saw that royal life wasn’t for her. It could never have worked since she so values privacy."