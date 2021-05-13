Prince Charles thanks hospital staffers who cared for Prince Philip before his death: ‘Well done, all of you’

Prince Charles personally thanked the hospital staffers who cared for his late father Prince Philip.

On Wednesday, the 72-year-old visited London’s St. Bartholomew’s Hospital where the Duke of Edinburgh was treated for heart surgery in March, People magazine reported.

The longtime husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II passed away on April 9 at age 99. He spent a month in the hospital for what the palace described as a "pre-existing heart condition" before being released on March 16.

According to the outlet, Charles requested to meet with the team who watched over his father.

"I couldn’t not stop to thank you," the Prince of Wales told the staff. "Well done, all of you. You’re amazing."

During his visit, Charles also met with nurses who have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

When he asked staff nurse Daisy Eden what she enjoyed about her job, the 23-year-old replied, "You have the chance to be a light in a dark place for people. It’s a privilege."

Professor Charles Knight, chief executive of St. Bartholomew’s, said it was an honor for Charles to reach out to them.

"It meant an enormous amount to us that he came to visit and also that he met those involved in his father’s care," said Knight, as quoted by the outlet. "We were just so honored to have treated his father and it was wonderful to see the Prince of Wales today."

"It was particularly special that he got the opportunity to speak to some of our staff here ahead of International Nurses Day tomorrow," added Knight.

Philip is survived by the queen and their four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.