Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle test the royal family: Comprehensive coverage

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been quiet about their issues with the Royal family, often making headlines for their words.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been quiet about their issues with the Royal family, often making headlines for their words. (Chris Jackson - WPA Pool)

FIGHTING WORDS - Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets? Continue reading here…

WHAT IT MEANS - Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert. Continue reading here…

A ROYAL SNUB - Prince Harry not allowed to wear uniform to queen's vigil, Prince Andrew reportedly gets 'special' approval. Continue reading here…

In viral video, social media users criticized the differences between how Prince Harry and Prince William treated their wives before entering their car.

In viral video, social media users criticized the differences between how Prince Harry and Prince William treated their wives before entering their car. (Chris Jackson )

CHIVALRY ISN'T DEAD - Prince William ripped on social media, Prince Harry praised for treatment of Meghan Markle in viral video. Continue reading here…

A FINAL LOOK - Queen Elizabeth's funeral could be 'last we see' of Prince Andrew with family: royal expert. Continue reading here…

PLANNING AHEAD - Meghan Markle cancels U.S. events coinciding with queen's funeral amid speculation over her attendance: report. Continue reading here…

Queen Elizabeth II was photographed just days before her death, awaiting a visit from Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Queen Elizabeth II was photographed just days before her death, awaiting a visit from Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File)

AT THE END - Queen Elizabeth's last days 'full of fun,' clergyman says. Continue reading here…

FRIENDLY EXES - Inside Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's unusual relationship: how she's dealt with his drama. Continue reading here…

Prince Louis, the youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, made a touching comment about his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, being reunited with his great-grandfather, Prince Philip.

Prince Louis, the youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, made a touching comment about his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, being reunited with his great-grandfather, Prince Philip. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

A SWEET MESSAGE - Kate Middleton tells mourners her 'sweet' Prince Louis, 4, told her the queen was ‘with great-grandpa now.’ Continue reading here…

AN EXPERT'S OPINION - Harry and Meghan plan a future, Kate keeps her distance, and security concerns rise over funeral: royal expert. Continue reading here…

