Prince Harry and Meghan Markle test the royal family: Comprehensive coverage
FIGHTING WORDS - Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets? Continue reading here…
WHAT IT MEANS - Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert. Continue reading here…
A ROYAL SNUB - Prince Harry not allowed to wear uniform to queen's vigil, Prince Andrew reportedly gets 'special' approval. Continue reading here…
CHIVALRY ISN'T DEAD - Prince William ripped on social media, Prince Harry praised for treatment of Meghan Markle in viral video. Continue reading here…
A FINAL LOOK - Queen Elizabeth's funeral could be 'last we see' of Prince Andrew with family: royal expert. Continue reading here…
PLANNING AHEAD - Meghan Markle cancels U.S. events coinciding with queen's funeral amid speculation over her attendance: report. Continue reading here…
AT THE END - Queen Elizabeth's last days 'full of fun,' clergyman says. Continue reading here…
FRIENDLY EXES - Inside Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's unusual relationship: how she's dealt with his drama. Continue reading here…
A SWEET MESSAGE - Kate Middleton tells mourners her 'sweet' Prince Louis, 4, told her the queen was ‘with great-grandpa now.’ Continue reading here…
AN EXPERT'S OPINION - Harry and Meghan plan a future, Kate keeps her distance, and security concerns rise over funeral: royal expert. Continue reading here…
