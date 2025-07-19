Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeted for second time in 'Family Guy' episode

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Family Guy" is at it again.

The animated show mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a second time in its most recent episode, two years after it first took a jab at the royal couple.

In the July 17 episode, "Twain’s World," in which characters Brian and Stewie (both voiced by creator Seth MacFarlane) travel back in time, the talking dog compares the couple to some of history’s worst events.

After Stewie warns Brian that taking a certain action while traveling through the past could "change the course of history," Brian answers, "You always say that, but doesn’t history pretty much suck?"

Then, using the comedy rule of threes, he mentions Hitler and the Crusades before Stewie quips, "Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle."

In the next moment, the show cuts to one of its signature cutaway gags with Harry sitting on a couch watching the episode.

"Again?" he complains of the joke, before turning toward the camera with his hands on his hips to say, "Oh, like all of your wives are so much better?"

"Family Guy," which is known for not pulling punches when it comes to its pop culture digs, first took aim at the Sussexes in 2023.

In that episode, main character Peter Griffin, also voiced by MacFarlane, sits in a bar with friends pondering how to get back money he is owed when he jokes that he’ll "go it alone, just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry."

The scene then cuts to cartoon versions of Harry and Meghan poolside as a butler approaches with an envelope.

The butler says, "Sir, your millions from Netflix for … no one knows what."

Prince Harry waves him away, saying, "Put it with the rest of them."

Markle then gets a notification on her phone and declares, "Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco."

MEGHAN MARKLE ADMITS SHE SOMETIMES MISSES ACTING AFTER QUITTING FOR ROYAL LIFE

The animated prince sighs and says, "I shouldn’t have left the made-up nonsense."

Animated comedy "South Park" also made fun of the couple in a 2023 episode, "The Worldwide Privacy Tour."

Described as royalty from Canada, they are depicted throughout the episode as simultaneously demanding privacy while seeking attention, appearing on talk shows and stages around the world.

Prince Harry’s memoir even got a satirical new title on the show, changed from "Spare" to "WAAGH."

The fictional couple decided to move to South Park to convince people they are "really serious about wanting to be normal," soon unloading their private jet and moving into a house across the street from character Kyle Broflovski.

Kyle is routinely distracted by them and complains to his friends at one point, "I'm sick of hearing about them! But I can't get away from them. They're everywhere!"

The Canadian royalty eventually visit a branding agency, which teases that "victim" is part of their brand.

Though they never addressed it publicly, a source told The Spectator that Markle had been "upset and overwhelmed" by the episode and was "annoyed by ‘South Park’ but refuses to watch it all."

Representatives for Seth MacFarlane and the Sussexes did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.