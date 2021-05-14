Prince Harry recalls secretly meeting Meghan Markle at a London supermarket while dating: ‘It was nice’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dates during the summer of 2016 were far from ordinary.

The Duke of Sussex appeared on Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast on Thursday where he described how he and the former American actress had to go shopping "incognito."

"The first time that Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London pretending that we didn’t know each other," the 36-year-old recalled.

The prince said he and the "Suits" star had to keep their meetings top secret to avoid getting pounced on by the paparazzi.

"So we texted each other from the other side of the aisle, people looking at me and giving me all these weird looks, coming up to say ‘hi,’ whatever," Harry continued. "And I was like, texting. It’s like, ‘Is this the right one?’ She’s like, ‘No, you want parchment paper.’ I’m like, ‘OK, where’s the parchment paper?’"

"It was nice," Harry insisted. "Yeah, baseball cap on, looking down at the floor. I don’t know how many times you’ve done that when you’re walking down the street trying to stay incognito. It’s like, ‘Woah, signpost!’ ‘Oh, someone’s dog!’ It’s amazing what you see. How much chewing gum you see and how many people’s shoes you see. It’s a mess."

The couple went on to marry at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and their son, Archie, was born a year later. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure from royal duties began in March 2020 over what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media towards Markle, 39.

The pair is now expecting a second child, a girl, due sometime this summer.

During the podcast, Harry revealed how the family feels more "free" after relocating to California last year.

"Here, I can actually lift my head and I feel different," said Harry. "My shoulders have dropped, so has hers. You walk around feeling a bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle. I never had the chance to do that."

Harry, who was promoting his new mental health series on Apple TV+ with Oprah Winfrey titled, "The Met You Can’t See," said it was Markle who encouraged him to attend therapy to cope with the traumas of his upbringing.

"Once I started doing therapy, it was like the bubble was burst," he said. "I plucked my head out of the sand and gave it a good shake off and I was like, you’re in this position of privilege, stop complaining and stop thinking you want something different – make this different – because you can’t get out. How are you going to do these things differently, how are you going to make your mum proud and use this platform to really affect change?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.