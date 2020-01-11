Queen Elizabeth orders private meeting with Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles: reports

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly called a private meeting with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry to discuss the recent royal drama that has unfolded in the press.

Buckingham Palace made headlines this week when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they would be stepping down as "senior members" of the British royal family and splitting their time between the U.K and U.S. to become financially independent of the crown.

Sky News tweeted Saturday about news of the reported family meeting, saying it was meant to help find "solutions" to help ease the tension of their departure.

"The Queen has called a family meeting to thrash out solutions to Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior royals," the outlet said.

Sources told People magazine that the high-level meeting was to "talk things through" after the Sussexes' announcement. Meghan, who is currently in Canada, might call in for the meeting, per the publication.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said this week that their decision to step back came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they said. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

