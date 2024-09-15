Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry gets 40th birthday well wishes from estranged Prince William and King Charles

Kate Middleton, who recently announced she is 'cancer free,' wished Prince Harry a happy birthday alongside her husband, Prince William

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Prince Harry, Prince William need an intervention to end feud: expert Video

Prince Harry, Prince William need an intervention to end feud: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen tells Fox News Digital tensions remain high between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales as their father, King Charles III, hopes to make peace.

Prince Harry received a few notable "happy birthdays" as he turned the big 4-0 on Sunday.

The younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana received more well wishes than perhaps expected, celebrated by both his estranged father and brother, Prince William, as well as his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, in surprising public remarks.

A celebratory message was shared across the royal family's social media accounts, which are managed by King Charles' office at Buckingham Palace.

"Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!," the caption of the post read, beneath a 2018 photo of a beaming Prince Harry during a trip to Dublin, Ireland.

PRINCE WILLIAM 'DISGRUNTLED' OVER PRINCE HARRY'S $8.5M INHERITANCE PAYDAY ON 40TH BIRTHDAY: EXPERT

Prince Harry in a navy suit and patterned tie looks slightly away from the camera in London

Prince Harry turned 40 on Sunday. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales reposted the Royal Family's announcement to both X and their Instagram stories, adding a nearly identical statement of their own. "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!" 

Prince Louis, Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George all lean against each other for a family portrait

Kate Middleton announced last week that she was "cancer free." (Will Warr/Kensington Palace via AP)

The last time the royal family publicly acknowledged the prince's birthday was 2021, the year following his and wife Meghan Markle's official exit as senior royals. Public birthday remarks are typically only made for working members of the royal family, although there have been exceptions for important birthdays.

King Charles in a tan coat walks in front of Prince William and next to Kate Middleton in a red jacket, next to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

King Charles is spotted alongside his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, in 2018. (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The Mirror previously reported that Harry would likely receive $8.5 million on his birthday, a gift from his late great-grandmother's estate. The outlet reported that the amount is more than what Prince William received when he turned 40 because the Prince of Wales is heir to the British throne.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that the hefty inheritance will likely make William, 42, "disgruntled" following his younger brother’s tell-alls that have rocked the monarchy.

King Charles in a grey suit smiles and looks down as he walks with son Prince William in a navy suit

Both King Charles and Prince William have a strained relationshp with Prince Harry. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"[He feels] Harry has been unsupportive, scathing and hurtful toward the royal family," Chard claimed. "Prince Harry, on the contrary, will be elated that he has won the top prize as he has always felt inadequate to Prince William."

"King Charles will be mighty relieved that Prince Harry will now be financially comfortable for a while and not feel the need to write further memoirs attacking the royal family," Chard asserted.

Prince Harry laughs in a blue t-shirt and sunglasses on with Meghan Markle in a cream top and hat and white skirt

Prince Harry is reportedly celebrating his birthday in the United States, where he lives with wife Meghan Markle and their two children. (Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

People magazine reports that Prince Harry is spending his birthday in Montecito, where he has resided since 2020. Expected to be surrounded by family and friends today, it is believed the prince will keep the party going overseas with close confidants.

A representative for the Duke of Sussex did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and Ashley Papa contributed to this report.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

